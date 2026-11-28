After 19-Year Legal Battle, PM Modi’s Childhood Friend Asgar Ali Vora’s Name Back On Mira Road Plot’s 7/12 Extract | File Photo

Bhayandar: After a 19-year legal and administrative battle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood friend Asgar Ali Vora’s name was restored on the 7/12 extract of a 2,810 sqmt plot in Mira Road on November 27. The revenue department approved the mutation entry, recording him as the occupant (bhogvatadar).

Asgar Ali Vora and Dawood Vora purchased the plot bearing survey 185/6 at Mauje Navghar, Indralok Phase 6, through a registered agreement in 1989. Their names were entered on the 7/12 extract in 2007, but the entry was cancelled that November following an heirship inquiry concerning Paul Anthony Fernandes, despite his consent to the sale.

In a 27-page order on November 25, the Additional Tehsildar rejected objections from Mukesh Parekh and Swayam Builder, ruling that the 1989 registered agreement remained legally valid and had not been cancelled by any court. The court held ten hearings between October 13 and November 19. In 2014, Mervin Joseph Fernandes of Khardanda, Mumbai, obtained an heirship certificate claiming succession to Paul and Rose Fernandes, securing a 50% share in land records.

In 2019, 711 Construction Company, linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, purchased land involving Mervin, Parekh and Sandeep Paradkar.

Separately, Laljibhai Govindbhai Solanki, a partner in Swayam Builder, purchased a 50% share in 2011. Following testimony from the original landowner Lobo family, the government registered a case at Bhayandar police station in 2015 over allegedly forged documents involving survey 186/13. Vora met Modi in September, seeking a CBI inquiry. Subsequently, Mehta announced cancellation of the deal, while the municipal corporation cancelled building permission and Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

The Chief Minister’s Office also issued directives. Mervin admitted to police that Paul was not his real uncle. However, physical possession remains unresolved.