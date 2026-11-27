Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Parents Register 2 Lease Transactions Worth ₹10 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra West | X

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone, along with Ranveer Singh’s parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jugjeetsingh Bhavnani, has been linked to two registered lease transactions in Bandra West, with a combined recorded value of around Rs 10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed through real estate data analytics firm Liases Foras.

Lease Transactions In Bandra’s Bandstand Area

The transactions pertain to a property in the Bandstand area of Bandra West. The registration records indicate that the lease arrangements involve Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society on B J Road.

Lease Deed Specifies 99-Year Tenure

One of the lease deeds, dated November 17, 2026, names Anju Bhavnani and Deepika Padukone among the lessees, along with KA Enterprises LLP and Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Padukone is named both in her individual capacity and as a trustee of the KA Family Trust.

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The registered deed provides for a lease term of 99 years, commencing November 13, 2026.

The transactions highlight continued activity in Bandra West, one of Mumbai’s prominent residential and celebrity neighbourhoods.

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