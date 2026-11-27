SRK Daddy Cool song outt now |

Shah Rukh Khan's King song Daddy Cool has finally been unveiled, bringing back the much-loved pairing of SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song has already started generating buzz on social media, with fans calling it a "banger" and praising the duo's chemistry. Several users have also drawn comparisons with Tu Mil Jaaye, the film's first song, saying the new track could soon become another favourite on their playlists.

Sharing the song, Shah Rukh wrote, "Back with Bebo...Song Old School...but still Cool!"

Soon after its release, fans flooded social media with reactions. While several users called the track a "banger", one wrote, "You and Kareena look so hot." Others expressed excitement over seeing the two stars reunite on screen. Another praised Kareena and SRK's duoo, saying, "After bangers like chammak Chalo and criminal, OG super Jodi is back with Daddy Cool." Prasing the duo's on-screen chemistry, a fan tweeted, "SRK–Kareena chemistry is already stealing the show." Another called it, "Watching SRK and Kareena together again just hits different, effortless swag from both of them."

@ItzDeeba Daddy cool song absolutely banger — Dhruv (@DhruvDidntAsk) November 27, 2026

@iamsrk Such a banger. The vid is tops. You and Kareena look so hot omggggg 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — sana (@sanaafsal) November 27, 2026

After bangers like chammak Chalo and criminal, OG super Jodi is back with Daddy Cool 🥵✋ #DaddyCool #King https://t.co/7OoxX5MwqA — Divi 🐬 (@Chuprehbkl) November 27, 2026

Daddy Cool is here, and the SRK–Kareena chemistry is already stealing the show! 🔥 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #KareenaKapoor https://t.co/O21NHOnNGr — Siddharth Naayak (@Sid_NK12) November 27, 2026

#SRK Daddy is cool and Kareena mummy is super cool. This is a killer combo. 🔥 Watching SRK and Kareena together again just hits different, effortless swag from both of them. ❤️ #DaddyCool #King #SRK #KareenaKapoor https://t.co/6RQG9v3n17 — Silence please (@Silent90021) November 27, 2026

SRK X Kareena, The most sizzling on screen pair ever produced by Bollywood. Daddy Cool is CHARTBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Pl0v7Dsshe — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) November 27, 2026

Daddy Cool is a peppy Hinglish dance number from Shah Rukh's upcoming film King, featuring the superstar alongside Kareena. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track brings the two actors together for a special musical sequence, marking their reunion after several years. The song also evokes nostalgia with its connection to Boney M.'s iconic 1976 track of the same name.

OMG Goosebumps King Khan dancing on his new song Daddy Cool 🔥 @iamsrk #King #KingMovie #KingSRK #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #DaddyCool https://t.co/zAyGjSu66V — Team SRK Aryan Knights Fan Club (@srkaryanknights) November 27, 2026

King Release Date

SRK's much-awaited action thriller King is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas Eve. The actor confirmed that the release date would not be changed despite competition from other major releases. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. The film is particularly special as it marks Shah Rukh and Suhana's first theatrical collaboration, following her acting debut in The Archies.

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