CSMIA Terminal-2’s revised parking layout has shifted VIP parking and left Uber with exclusive access to the P6 arrivals pickup stretch | File Photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Commuters arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) Terminal-2 are facing confusion after VIP parking was shifted two levels down, while app-based cab aggregators Ola and Rapido’s pickup zones were removed from the parking areas.

This has handed Uber an effective monopoly at the primary arrivals pickup zone, resulting in long queues for flyers, complaints from private car users over the shifted VIP parking and mounting financial stress for Ola and Rapido drivers.

Ola And Rapido Pickup Zones Removed

According to internal sources at Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), Ola and Rapido failed to renew their space rental agreements, which expired on October 31, leaving cab drivers on both platforms without access to dedicated pickup bays since November 1.

Consequently, passengers booking Ola or Rapido are either being instructed to walk outside the airport premises with their luggage or meet drivers at alternate levels.

For drivers, picking up flyers from the General Parking zone at Level P5 mandates paying an entry fee of Rs 250 — an added expense that drivers say is severely eating into their daily revenue.

With the exit of the two aggregators, the airport operator also executed a major realignment of its Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) infrastructure on November 3. Under the new layout, the VIP parking zone — which previously shared Level P6 at the Arrivals level with Uber — was shifted two levels down to Level P4.

The entire P6 stretch at the Arrivals level has now been exclusively leased out to Uber, creating a direct, unobstructed passage for arriving flyers to board Uber cabs.

However, several passengers departing in private vehicles from the VIP parking area have expressed dissatisfaction over being moved down two levels from the main arrivals concourse.

Meanwhile, traditional prepaid taxis, including Kaali Peelis, Cool Cabs and private agencies such as Akbar Travels and Shree Sai, also continue to operate from Level P4.

Airport Cites Changing Passenger Travel Patterns

According to the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd., the decision reflects changing passenger travel patterns, with app-based cabs now accounting for nearly 40% of T-2’s parking and pickup traffic, while VIP or Premium parking accounts for only 10%.

“The P4-P6 interchange aligns airport infrastructure with current passenger travel patterns and allows significantly more passengers to benefit from a convenient pickup experience,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also highlighted that shifting VIP Parking to P4 aims to provide a dedicated, convenient experience for passengers, who can reach the parking area with direct access from within the T2 Arrival Hall without exiting into the common arrival area at P6.

“The reorganisation enhances convenience for the VIP passenger base without compromising the premium parking experience,” the spokesperson added.

Long Queues At Uber Premier Pickup Bay

While the overhaul was intended to ease congestion, on-ground checks at T-2 indicated that the absence of competing aggregators at the main arrivals bay has created severe bottlenecks.

During The Free Press Journal’s visit, lengthy queues were observed specifically for the Uber Premier category. Wait times routinely stretched between 15 and 20 minutes, escalating to up to 45 minutes during peak arrival hours. In contrast, adjacent bays for Uber Go, Uber Black, Uber Electric and Uber XL had virtually no waiting queues.

During the visit, Rohit Pal, a passenger who had arrived from Bengaluru, had been standing in the Uber Premier queue for over 15 minutes and was asked whether he had tried booking an Ola or Rapido cab.

When he tried Rapido on the spot, his ride was accepted immediately, though the driver asked him to take the elevator up to Level P10 on the upper Departures level for pickup.

“It is okay if I have to climb the upper level to book the cab, if it means saving considerable time. We have multiple elevator and escalator options which make the luggage haul easier,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ola and Rapido drivers around the airport perimeter voiced strong concerns about falling incomes, caught between absorbing the Rs 250 parking fee and risking cancellations by asking flyers to navigate to upper levels or outer roads.

Airport Parking And Pickup Details

According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd.:

App-based cabs: 40% of T2’s total parking and pickup traffic

VIP parking: 10% of total traffic

Uber: 80% of total T-2 traffic

VIP Parking: Shifted to P4

P6 Arrivals Level: Entirely occupied by Uber

General Parking remains unchanged at P5 and P9

Passengers And Drivers Voice Concerns

Julius Lobo |

“Uber prices have gone up because of its monopoly, while passengers have to wait for 30 minutes to an hour. We don't face these issues at Delhi or Bengaluru airport. This isn't expected in the financial capital.”

Julius Lobo (Travelled from Bengaluru)

Shailendra Singh |

“The pickup points are very confusing and the queues have become longer. We have been standing in the queue for 20 minutes since we booked the cab, which showed nine minutes for arrival upon confirmation and still shows the same time.”

Shailendra Singh (Travelled from Delhi)

Afzal Shah |

“We ask passengers to walk to the outer road, but they cancel the cab straight away; therefore, we go to the General Parking area, where we have to pay Rs 250 to enter. This was not charged earlier when we had an exclusive zone for Rapido. Now if the order is cancelled after we enter the premises, we lose the booking as well as the money.”

Afzal Shah (Rapido Driver)

Read Also Mumbai Airport T2: BMC Flags Unauthorised Water Connection To Mosque

Omprakash Tiwari |

“Since they are not allowed to park inside, the Ola and Rapido drivers have been waiting alongside our cars for the past few weeks. However, the long queues have increased bookings for us and we have to wait less time to get a booking.”

Omprakash Tiwari (Cool Cab Driver)

(With inputs from Nirmeeti Patole)

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/