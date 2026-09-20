Mumbai Airport T2: BMC Flags Unauthorised Water Connection To Mosque; Seeks Approval Within 7 Days |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has flagged an allegedly unauthorised water connection to a mosque near Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2, following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya. Somaiya has alleged that the structure, which he claims stands on airport land, has been receiving water without legal authorisation, along with an electricity connection.

BMC flags alleged water connection

According to reports, the BMC’s K-South Ward water works department inspected the site on September 16 and found that water was being supplied to the mosque through a 15-mm-diameter pipeline.

Airport ilegal Masjid pic.twitter.com/BU7UZh1bcx — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 20, 2026

The reports further indicate that, on September 17, the BMC assistant engineer wrote to the executive engineer at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport, asking the airport authorities to submit official BMC approval for the water connection within seven days.

The letter stated that the connection was “not in the records” of the ward office. The airport authorities have also been asked to discontinue the alleged unauthorised water connection to the structure if it is found to be illegal. Failing this, the civic body said it would initiate further action under the Municipal Corporation Act, according to TOI.

Inspection follows complaint

The inspection was carried out following a complaint alleging an unauthorised water connection to a mosque at the T2 airport taxi stand, near the JW Marriott Hotel on IA Project Road in Andheri East.

Police initiated inquiry of Mumbai Airport Masjid



पोलिसांनी मुंबई विमानतळ मशिदीची चौकशी सुरू केली pic.twitter.com/DTcDn9ggIp — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 18, 2026

In his complaint, Somaiya alleged that the mosque was operating at the taxi stand of the international terminal without the required permissions.

MMRDA declares structure illegal

Meanwhile, a few days ago, following the complaint, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) declared the structure illegal, stating that the Interim Development Plan (IDP) for the airport area does not permit a public place of worship at the site, reported Moneycontrol.

Mumbai Airport MASJID Action Started



MMRDA Maha Govt asked



Sahar Police Station

Charity Commissioner

Ace Co-op Bank to take action pic.twitter.com/vwwuHsLI3t — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 19, 2026

According to the report, Somaiya said the MMRDA had already served a notice directing the mosque authorities to vacate the premises within four weeks, failing which demolition action could be taken. He also said he would approach the Mumbai Police seeking immediate action against the structure.

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