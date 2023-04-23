Aditya Birla Group buys ₹220cr bungalow in South Mumbai locality |

Mumbai: An Aditya Birla Group company has bought a bungalow in south Mumbai for Rs220 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The ground-plus-two property acquired by BGH Properties is located on Carmichael Road, ML Dahanukar Marg.

The total constructed area of the property is 18,494.05 square feet built up. The area of the covered garages is 190sqft each. The date of registration was April 10, 2023, the document showed.

The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs13.2 crore, the document said.

The transaction is a through a deed of transfer. The property has been acquired from the estate of Ernie Kharshedji Dubash through her surviving will executors Adi N Palia, Darious Sorab Cambatta, Cyrus Soli Nallaseth, Adi Hirji Jehangir, Chetan Mahendra Shah, the document showed.

Birla bought Jatia House for Rs 425 crore earlier in 2015

In 2015 the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, paid Rs 425 crore for Jatia House at Little Gibbs Road, Malabar Hill. Built on 25,000sqft, it is just a stone’s throw away from Homi Bhabha’s house, which sold in 2014 for Rs 372 crore.

Earlier in 2021, Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani bought an independent house in Malabar Hill area for Rs 1,001 crore. The registration took place on March 31, 2021, the last day that the reduced 3% stamp duty was applicable on the sale of housing units in Maharashtra.

