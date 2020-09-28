Actress threatens hunger strike if justice is not served

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, has threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the investigation is not done properly in the case, said her advocate Nitin Satpute. Ghosh had visited Versova Police to follow up and ask why the accused was not arrested.

The actress visited Versova police station on Sunday to get an update of the case. "Since we had no way of knowing the progress of the investigation, we went to the police station. The investigating officer, however, was not available on Sunday and he said that the probe is underway," said advocate Satpute.

If the investigation is not done properly, Ghosh might go on a hunger strike and protest the indifference in the probe. She has demanded that Kashyap be arrested over her allegations of sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, on Friday, Ghosh had to undergo a medical test at the civic-run Cooper Hospital.

A police official said that they are probing the case and verifying if the allegations are true, following which they will be recording statements of the people related to the case. Advocate Satpute added that the investigation is still underway even as no arrests were made and filing a chargesheet in the case is of utmost importance.

In a tweet, the legal counsel had also questioned why was the accused not yet arrested, as immediate action is taken when a poor man commits offence like rape.

Recently, Ghosh had also tweeted, "I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home."