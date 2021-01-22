Actor Sonu Sood didn't approach court with clean hands, says HC

While dismissing his plea, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said Bollywood actor Sonu Sood did not approach it with "clean hands" and so doesn't deserve any relief.

A Bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was seized with a plea filed by Sood challenging the demolition notice issued by the civic body in October last year.

In his 34-page judgment, Justice Chavan noted that the actor had suppressed vital facts of the case, especially the fact that he had written a letter to the civic authorities to legalise his illegal construction.

The judge noted that even before the civic body could issue a demolition notice, the actor had applied for regularisation of his constructions.

Accordingly, Justice Chavan said, "This itself is sufficient to refuse the relief of temporary injunction, since Sood has not approached the court with clean hands and it is apparent that his intention was malafide."

Meanwhile, advocate Vineet Dhanda from Haryana has said he has approached the Supreme Court on behalf of Sood to challenge Justice Chavan's order. However, Amogh Singh, who appeared as Sood’s counsel in the Bombay high court, said that the decision to challenge the HC order in the top court is yet to be taken.