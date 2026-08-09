Activists Seek Waiver Of Panvel Property Tax Penalties, Eco-Tourism Development At Pandavkada |

Navi Mumbai: Representatives of the Kamothe-based KAF organisation and Swarnasrushti Habitat Restorer Foundation met Maharashtra Legislative Council member Vikrant Patil and submitted a memorandum seeking action on a range of civic and environmental issues in Panvel and Kharghar.

Ranjana Sadolikar of KAF and Jyoti Nadkarni of Swarnasrushti Habitat Restorer Foundation urged Patil to take up the issues with the state government and concerned authorities.

One of the key demands relates to the property tax bills issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). The representatives said residents had recently received property tax demands, with more than half of the amount in several bills reportedly comprising penalties imposed by the civic body. They pointed out that cases filed by various organisations challenging the penalties are pending before the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court.

They urged Patil to pursue the matter with the chief minister or deputy chief minister and seek a waiver of the penalties or introduction of an amnesty scheme, similar to schemes implemented by neighbouring civic bodies.

The delegation also raised concerns over visitors entering the Pandavkada waterfall area in Kharghar during the monsoon to enjoy the natural surroundings. Several people have reportedly lost their lives in the area in the past, following which access towards the upper portion of Pandavkada has been restricted.

The representatives said instead of simply restricting access, the administration should scientifically develop the area as an eco-tourism destination. They suggested creating designated viewing galleries and other safe infrastructure from where visitors can enjoy the waterfall without entering dangerous areas.

The delegation also highlighted the recent removal of a toxic and invasive aquatic plant that had spread extensively in Panvel's Wadala Lake.

The representatives said the plant is sometimes kept as an ornamental aquatic plant in small home fish tanks. However, even small remnants entering a lake, river or other water body can rapidly multiply and cover the water surface. This can restrict oxygen exchange and sunlight, adversely affecting underwater biodiversity and potentially causing the death of aquatic organisms.

They therefore demanded a statewide ban on the cultivation, sale and distribution of the plant in Maharashtra, arguing that preventing its introduction into natural water bodies would be more effective than attempting to eradicate it after infestation.

The delegation also sought immediate measures to address waterlogging in the underground passages at Mansarovar and Khandeshwar railway stations during the monsoon.

According to the representatives, the subway passages frequently get filled with knee-deep water, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters. They suggested constructing a temporary bridge or alternative elevated access route to enable passengers to reach the platforms from outside without using the flooded subway.

They also demanded the construction of escalators or a foot overbridge connecting the platforms, enabling commuters to move easily from one platform to another.

The delegation requested Patil to take up all four issues with the respective authorities and pursue time-bound solutions.

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