Navi Mumbai: Man Seen Harassing Women At Koparkhairane Railway Station In Viral Video Held Within 6 Hours |

Navi Mumbai: A 23-year-old mentally ill man who was allegedly seen harassing women passengers at Koparkhairane railway station in a video that went viral on social media was traced and taken into custody by the Vashi Railway Police within six hours. Following his medical examination, police have initiated legal action against him under Section 23 of the Mental Healthcare Act.

The accused has been identified as Sudhir Bablu Chahande (23), currently residing on the footpath in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. He is originally from Anand Nagar, Pulfail, Wardha district.

The video, circulated on social media on August 8, showed Chahande allegedly troubling women passengers at Koparkhairane railway station. Taking cognisance of the viral video, senior officers directed the Vashi Railway Police to identify and trace the man and take appropriate legal action.

A police team began searching for him and traced him to Sanpada railway station, where he was taken into custody within six hours.

“After the video went viral on social media, our team immediately started tracing the person seen in it. We managed to locate and take him into custody at Sanpada railway station within six hours. During the inquiry, it was found that he is a mentally ill person. After his medical examination, necessary legal action is being taken under Section 23 of the Mental Healthcare Act,” said Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre from Vashi GRP said.

The action was carried out under the orders and guidance of Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner of Police, Railway Mumbai; Pragya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Railway Mumbai; and Sopan Kakad, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Harbour Division, Railway Mumbai.

The operation was conducted by Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre, Woman Police Inspector Vinaya Parasur, Assistant Police Inspector Jogdand, Police Sub-Inspectors Mogal, Satish Jadhav, Dharmaraj Pardhi and Javanjal, along with other police personnel.

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