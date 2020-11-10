Action to be taken against Maharashtra cop for mishandling Anvay Naik suicide case

Mumbai: Inspector General (IG) Konkan region Sanjay Mohite has written to Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissioner Sadanand Date demanding the suspension of senior Police Inspector of Virar Police station, Suresh Varade for allegedly mishandling the Anvay Naik suicide case.

"We have received the letter today in the evening (on Monday). Suresh Varade has been called and after that further action will be taken," he told ANI.