Action to be taken against Maharashtra cop for mishandling Anvay Naik suicide case

Mumbai: Inspector General (IG) Konkan region Sanjay Mohite has written to Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissioner Sadanand Date demanding the suspension of senior Police Inspector of Virar Police station, Suresh Varade for allegedly mishandling the Anvay Naik suicide case.
"We have received the letter today in the evening (on Monday). Suresh Varade has been called and after that further action will be taken," he told ANI.
Varade during his tenure as PI at Alibaug police station filed the closure report of Anvay Naik sucide case. During the departmental inquiry, it was revealed that he worked allegedly in connivance with the accused to weaken the case. Varade has been working in the newly constructed Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate from October 1, 2020.
Last week, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in the case of Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)