Arnab Goswami files bail application before Alibaug Sessions Court in Anvay Naik suicide case

After a daylong hearing on Saturday, a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and M S Karnik reserved its order for Monday, without granting any immediate relief to Goswami.

Goswami and the two others were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. He was transferred to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai after he was allegedly found using mobile phone while in judicial custody.