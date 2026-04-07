'Action Against Jihadists Of Dindoshi': Sanjay Nirupam On Bulldozer Action After Clash Broke Out In Mumbai's Malad

Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam backed the bulldozer action in Mumbai's Dindoshi after a clash in Santosh Nagar. Tensions arose in Mumbai's Dindoshi after a clash between two groups in the Santosh Nagar area triggered a civic demolition drive.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nirupam said, "Bulldozer action against the jihadists of Dindoshi!" He alleged that large-scale illegal construction had taken place in Shivaji Nagar under the protection of a Sena (UBT) MLA, and supported strict enforcement measures. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out demolition at the residence of one of the accused following the clash.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Mahesh Chimte confirmed to ANI that 10 accused were arrested so far, adding that, "The police and administration are taking legal steps."

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AIMIM leader Waris Pathan criticised the demolition drive, calling it unconstitutional. Pathan said that the Supreme Court had laid down guidelines that bulldozers cannot be used at anyone's place, adding that "The law must be followed"

He further urged police and administration to act impartially and appealed for calm, stating that strict action should be taken against those involved in the violence. Moreover, Pathan also called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene, adding that no one wants further riots.

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"This country will not be run by bulldozer politics, the country will be run by the Constitution...I also appeal to the people to exercise restraint...I request the police and administration to take impartial action...We want Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in this...We do not want riots...Strict action should be taken against those involved in that violence," he said as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, Dindoshi Police appealed for calm and urged citizens not to gather in the Santosh Nagar market area of Malad East after a violent clash between two groups left one person seriously injured, triggering tension in the locality.

The incident occurred late Sunday night under the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Police Station, where an argument between two groups reportedly escalated into a scuffle and turned violent. One person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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