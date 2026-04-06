Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Appeal For Calm, Ask Public To Disperse As Malad Clash Under Probe | IANS

Mumbai, April 6: Dindoshi Police have appealed for calm and urged citizens not to gather in the Santosh Nagar market area of Malad East after a violent clash between two groups left one person seriously injured, triggering tension in the locality.

In a video shared by TV9marathilive, the police have repeatedly asked people to disperse and avoid creating crowds, stressing that authorities are already looking into the matter. “We are looking into the matter. People are requested not to gather here and to leave the area. Maintain calm and allow us to do our work,” police said.

The advisory came as a large number of people assembled at the spot following the incident, despite warnings from authorities. Police personnel were deployed in the area, seen asking bystanders to remain quiet and cooperate to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The incident occurred late Sunday night under the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Police Station, where an argument between two groups reportedly escalated into a scuffle and turned violent. One person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A clash between two groups occurred at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Mumbai, under Dindoshi Police jurisdiction. Police intervened to control the crowd, using minimal force that left one boy seriously injured. The situation is now under control, with… pic.twitter.com/RsTEDzi3Vx — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

Officials said that as tensions grew and crowds refused to disperse, mild force was used to bring the situation under control. Visuals from the scene, which have since surfaced online, show a heavy police presence with officers managing the crowd and restoring order.

DCP Mahesh Chimte confirmed that the situation is now under control and that strict action will be taken against those involved. “The injured person is in the hospital. We will record his statement, and he will identify and name all those involved,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On a clash between two groups at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Mumbai DCP Mahesh Chimte says, ''Action is being taken against all those who are guilty. The injured person is in the hospital. We will record his statement, and he will identify and name… pic.twitter.com/xPJuNG4zVp — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

While some allegations have been raised by former BJP corporator Vinod Mishra regarding the use of force, the police have not officially confirmed these claims. Authorities maintained that the focus remains on investigation and ensuring peace in the area, with additional security deployed as a precaution.

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