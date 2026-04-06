'My Brother Was Struck With Sword...': Residents Recount Horror, Allege Police Inaction After Clash In Mumbai's Malad; 5 Held So Far - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Tensions escalated in the Santosh Nagar market area of Malad East on Sunday night after a violent clash between two groups left one person critically injured, with eyewitnesses alleging a sword attack. Police have detained at least five individuals in connection with the incident.

Sword Attack On Individual

According to eyewitness accounts, the violence broke out during a local puja gathering. While speaking to a local reporter, a man present at the scene claimed that a group suddenly attacked his friend, identified as Raj. “It started during the puja. Everyone was gathered and my friends were there too. Suddenly, some people started attacking Raj. My younger brother, Prashant, went to help him, but he was struck from behind with a sword,” he said.

Prashant, who sustained serious head injuries, is currently hospitalised. “He has eight stitches on his head and is bleeding from the eye. Doctors say his condition is quite serious,” the eyewitness added. The witness further alleged that such incidents have occurred in the past, accusing certain groups of attempting to disrupt Hindu festivals in the area.

Resident Woman Points Lack Of Surveillance, Police Inaction

Another resident, a woman who also witnessed the clash, raised concerns over alleged criminal activity in the locality. She claimed that the attackers were part of a larger group involved in illegal drug operations. “They come in groups of 50 to 100, armed with swords and stones. They don’t care who they attack. This drug business has been going on for years, but the police haven’t taken action,” she alleged, adding that multiple FIRs had been filed earlier.

She also pointed to the lack of surveillance, claiming there are no police-installed CCTV cameras in the area, while the alleged groups have their own monitoring systems.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A clash between two groups at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Mumbai, prompted police intervention. Officers used mild force after the crowd ignored warnings, leaving one man seriously injured. The situation is now under control, with heavy police… pic.twitter.com/RsMcoemMj7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A clash between two groups occurred at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Mumbai, under Dindoshi Police jurisdiction. Police intervened to control the crowd, using minimal force that left one boy seriously injured. The situation is now under control, with… pic.twitter.com/RsTEDzi3Vx — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Police Station. Officials said the clash began as an argument that escalated into physical violence. Police rushed to the spot but faced resistance as some individuals refused to disperse.

Authorities confirmed that mild force was used to control the situation. One seriously injured individual was admitted to a nearby hospital, while additional security has been deployed in the area. Police said the situation is now under control and an investigation is underway to identify others involved and verify the claims made by residents.

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