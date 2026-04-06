Mumbai: 1 Seriously Injured After Violent Clash Between 2 Groups In Malad's Santosh Nagar Market, 5 Held; VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Tensions flared in the Santosh Nagar market area of Malad East on Sunday night after a clash between two groups turned violent, leaving one person seriously injured and leading the police to detain at least five individuals.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A clash between two groups at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Mumbai, prompted police intervention. Officers used mild force after the crowd ignored warnings, leaving one man seriously injured. The situation is now under control, with heavy police… pic.twitter.com/RsMcoemMj7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Police Station, where an argument between the groups reportedly escalated into a scuffle and physical violence. According to officials, police rushed to the spot upon receiving information but faced resistance as some individuals ignored warnings to disperse.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A clash between two groups occurred at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Mumbai, under Dindoshi Police jurisdiction. Police intervened to control the crowd, using minimal force that left one boy seriously injured. The situation is now under control, with… pic.twitter.com/RsTEDzi3Vx — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

Mild Force Used To Control Tense Situation: Cops

Authorities confirmed that mild force was used to bring the situation under control as tensions intensified. A young man who sustained serious injuries in the clash was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Videos of the clash-affected area have surfaced on the internet showing a huge mob of people on the road. In another visual, cops can be seen stationed in the area, with some dispersing the public to ease tensions.

Police officials confirmed that the situation is now under control, though security has been heightened in the area to prevent any further escalation. Heavy deployment of personnel has been carried out as a precautionary measure. ''Action is being taken against all those who are guilty. The injured person is in the hospital. We will record his statement, and he will identify and name all those involved,'' said DCP Mahesh Chimte.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On a clash between two groups at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Mumbai DCP Mahesh Chimte says, ''Action is being taken against all those who are guilty. The injured person is in the hospital. We will record his statement, and he will identify and name… pic.twitter.com/xPJuNG4zVp — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

'Police Resorted To Lathi Charged, Injured Minor,' Says Ex-BJP Corporator

Reacting to the incident, former BJP corporator Vinod Mishra alleged that anti-social elements targeted members of the Bajrang Dal. He also claimed that police resorted to a lathi charge even as injured individuals were being taken to the hospital.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On a clash between two groups at Santosh Nagar Market in Malad East, Former BJP Corporator Vinod Mishra says, ''Some miscreants attacked Bajrang Dal workers. Unfortunately, when the injured were being taken to the hospital, the police resorted to lathi charge… pic.twitter.com/9CbVRrzO3P — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

“Some miscreants attacked the Bajrang Dal workers. Unfortunately, when the injured were being taken to the hospital, the police resorted to lathi charge against them. Even a minor, below 18 years of age, was beaten by the police, leaving him seriously injured and it is reported that he has suffered a fracture,” Mishra told IANS.

Police have not officially confirmed these allegations. Further investigation into the incident is underway and authorities are working to identify others involved in the clash.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/