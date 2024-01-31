Accused Of Funding ISIS, Nashik Engineer's ATS Custody Extended For 6 More Days |

A court has allowed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to keep engineer Hussaif Abdul Sheikh six days more in custody in the ISIS funding case. The 32-year-old accused was arrested in Nashik for his alleged links with the terror outfit.

ATS had sought a 14-day custody

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar said that the ATS had sought a 14-day custody yet the court granted just six days, considering the investigation progress. In its submission, the probe agency said that Sheikh had transferred up to Rs65,000 to individuals associated with ISIS. This included Rubiya, the widow of a global terrorist Shafi Armar, also known as Yusuf-Al-Hindi. Further details revealed that Sheikh sent funds in small amounts of Rs7,000-8,000 to dodge law agencies.

The ATS has identified 26 accounts linked to suspected transactions, with details pending for 13 of them. As per official sources, Sheikh orchestrated these financial movements through hawala networks, routing the funds through the UAE. The money ultimately reached the tumultuous lands of Syria.

After accessing the social media account details of the accused, it was revealed that Sheikh used Facebook, along with other social media apps, and participated in a third-party secret chat group to connect with terror suspects, sources added.