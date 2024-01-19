UP: 3 Suspicious Individuals Held By ATS In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Probe On

Ram Temple getting ready for the January 22 consecration event. | Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

UP: Three suspicious persons have been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said on Friday that the three suspicious persons were detained during checking in Ayodhya district. DGP Kumar also said that these suspects are being interrogated.

"As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the State Government and Police Headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated," DGP Kumar said. "Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," he added.

Suspects Held Ahead Of Ram Temple Mega Event

The development came just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by bolstering surveillance through drones and has incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pravin Ranjan Singh, said that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. "We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said.