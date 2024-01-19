 UP: 3 Suspicious Individuals Held By ATS In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 3 Suspicious Individuals Held By ATS In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Probe On

UP: 3 Suspicious Individuals Held By ATS In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Probe On

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by bolstering surveillance through drones and has incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
Ram Temple getting ready for the January 22 consecration event. | Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

UP: Three suspicious persons have been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said on Friday that the three suspicious persons were detained during checking in Ayodhya district. DGP Kumar also said that these suspects are being interrogated.

"As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the State Government and Police Headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated," DGP Kumar said. "Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," he added.

Suspects Held Ahead Of Ram Temple Mega Event

The development came just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by bolstering surveillance through drones and has incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pravin Ranjan Singh, said that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. "We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private School Principal Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students In...

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private School Principal Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students In...