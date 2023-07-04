Maharashtra: 7 Killed, 28 Injured After Container Hits Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai-Agra Highway

Seven people are reported dead while 28 others have been injured. | ANI

The Maharashtra Highway Police reported that a container hit several vehicles before it overturned in the Mumbai-Agra Highway. The accident occurred in the Palasner village along the Madhya Pradesh border in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.