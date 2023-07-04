Maharashtra: 7 Killed, 28 Injured After Container Hits Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai-Agra Highway

The Maharashtra Highway Police reported that a container hit several vehicles before it overturned in the Mumbai-Agra Highway. The accident occurred in the Palasner village along the Madhya Pradesh border in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.
Seven people are reported dead while 28 others have been injured.
This is a breaking news. More details awaited.
