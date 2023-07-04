 Maharashtra: 7 Killed, 28 Injured After Container Hits Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai-Agra Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 7 Killed, 28 Injured After Container Hits Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai-Agra Highway

Maharashtra: 7 Killed, 28 Injured After Container Hits Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai-Agra Highway

The accident occurred in the Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Seven people are reported dead while 28 others have been injured. | ANI

The Maharashtra Highway Police reported that a container hit several vehicles before it overturned in the Mumbai-Agra Highway. The accident occurred in the Palasner village along the Madhya Pradesh border in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

Seven people are reported dead while 28 others have been injured.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Locked Out of New Office? Ajit Pawar's Faction Faces Door Locking Embarrassment, Keys 'Missing'

Locked Out of New Office? Ajit Pawar's Faction Faces Door Locking Embarrassment, Keys 'Missing'

Maharashtra: 7 Killed, 28 Injured After Container Hits Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai-Agra...

Maharashtra: 7 Killed, 28 Injured After Container Hits Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel On Mumbai-Agra...

Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: Speculative List of Portfolio Allocation To NCP Ministers Emerges

Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: Speculative List of Portfolio Allocation To NCP Ministers Emerges

Sawan 2023: 6 Best Places For Shrawan Fasting Food In Mumbai

Sawan 2023: 6 Best Places For Shrawan Fasting Food In Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Burglary in Rabale House; Valuables Worth ₹1.35 Lakh Stolen

Navi Mumbai: Burglary in Rabale House; Valuables Worth ₹1.35 Lakh Stolen