ACB Opens Enquiry Into Mazgaon Court Judge Kazi’s Property Details | file pic

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated an open enquiry into the property details of Mazgaon court’s Additional Sessions Judge, Aejazuddin Kazi, who has been booked by the agency on corruption charges.

“An open enquiry on Kazi's property details has been initiated. After the high court's permission, Kazi was given a notice to join the probe, wherein his voice sample has been taken on December 8 and the same has been given to forensics for examination.

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Kazi's phone had also been seized after he produced it before the investigating officer. Also the agency has also recorded his statement and his house was also searched on December 10,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

According to the ACB, Chandrakant Vasudev, a stenographer posted at Mazgaon court, was arrested on November 10 last year for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh in exchange for a favourable verdict from Kazi in a property dispute.

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The agency alleged that the case dates back to September 9, when the complainant’s office associate was present at the Civil Sessions Court, Court No. 14, for a hearing.

At that time, Vasudev allegedly approached the associate in the court’s washroom and told him to “do something for Saheb (the Judge), and the order will be in your favour”.

Later, Vasudev allegedly contacted the complainant and asked him to meet at a café, where he demanded ₹10 lakh for himself and ₹15 lakh for the judge. The complainant refused.

The ACB further alleged that Vasudev then contacted the complainant’s office associate via WhatsApp and warned that if the money was not paid, the order would go against them.

Following this, the complainant approached the ACB. After verification, the agency laid a trap and arrested Vasudev.