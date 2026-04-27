Byculla Police Register Cheating Case Against Jalgaon Trader For Allegedly Defrauding Mumbai Businessman Of ₹1.30 Crore In Fake Banana Export Deal | AI

Mumbai: The Byculla police have registered a case of cheating against a Jalgaon-based trader, identified as Amol Bhaskar Mahajan, for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai import-export businessman of Rs1.30 crore under the pretext of supplying bananas for export to Iran.

Complainant's Business Profile

According to the FIR, the complainant, Abbas Mohammad Ali Deghani, 38, runs an import-export business dealing in fruits with markets in Iran, Iraq, and Dubai. He exports commodities such as bananas and turmeric to Iran and, due to trade practices requiring barter transactions, imports dates, pistachios, apples, and kiwis in return.

The complaint states that Deghani came into contact with an Iran-based broker, Mojtaba Ashuri, who deals in banana trade. Ashuri allegedly introduced Deghani to Mahajan, claiming that he owned a company named Sanriya Agro Produce OPC Pvt. Ltd. and was a major banana trader based in Jalgaon. Ashuri also shared Mahajan’s bank account details at an Axis Bank branch in Jalgaon.

Fund Transfers Between Oct 2022 and Jan 2023

Between October 21, 2022, and January 21, 2023, Deghani transferred a total of Rs1.30 crore to the said account for the purchase of bananas. However, despite receiving the full payment, Mahajan neither supplied the consignment nor refunded the money.

When Deghani repeatedly attempted to contact Mahajan through calls and messages, he allegedly failed to respond. During this period, Mahajan is said to have sent four invoices via WhatsApp to Ashuri in the name of his company. These invoices bore a director’s stamp but lacked any signature, raising suspicion. Ashuri subsequently forwarded these invoices to Deghani.

The FIR further notes discrepancies in the invoices, including inconsistencies between amounts mentioned in US dollars and Indian rupees, indicating that the documents were fabricated and had no legal validity.

Upon realizing that he had been cheated, Deghani approached the Byculla police station and filed a complaint. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/