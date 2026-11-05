'Absolutely Nothing Like That': Hasan Mushrif Denies NCP Rift After Amit Shah Meeting, Backs Sunetra Pawar's Leadership | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif on Thursday dismissed speculation about internal differences within the party following a meeting between six senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi earlier this week.

Mushrif asserted that the party remained united under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and would contest upcoming elections with determination.

He also revealed that the delegation had raised concerns over the investigation into former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's fatal accident and demanded that the findings of the investigation be made public.

'Will Fight Upcoming Elections Under Sunetra Pawar's Leadership': Mushrif

Speaking to reporters, Mushrif rejected speculation, asserting that under Sunetra Pawar's leadership, the NCP would fight fiercely in all upcoming elections, including zilla parishad polls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP Leaders Seek Report On Ajit Pawar's Fatal Accident

Mushrif further stated that the delegation had raised the issue of Ajit Pawar's fatal accident during its meeting with Shah. According to him, the leaders demanded that the investigation report be submitted and the findings be made available to the public. “The public must be given answers without delay,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mushrif also announced that NCP MLAs, ministers and senior party leaders would meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek an update on the progress of the investigation.

Six Senior NCP Leaders Met Amit Shah In Delhi

The remarks followed aftere a meeting between six senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi earlier this week. The delegation included Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

According to reports, the meeting took place amid discussions over the NCP's demand for the Finance Ministry portfolio to be returned to the party.

However, the absence of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar from the meeting had sparked speculation about possible internal differences within the party.

NCP Rejects Reports Of Internal Rift

Following these rumors, the NCP leadership has repeatedly dismissed claims of differences within the party.

Earlier, party national chief spokesperson Umesh Patil clarified that the meeting with Shah had been planned in advance and was held with Sunetra Pawar's knowledge.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/