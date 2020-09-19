Absconding drug supplier held by cops in Bhayandar

Three days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons who were found to be in possession of more than two kilograms of charas, a team from the Navghar Police station led by Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil nabbed their accomplice from Bhayandar (East) on Friday.

The NCB unit (Mumbai) had laid a trap near the sports complex in Bhayandar on Tuesday (September 15) and arrested Avinash Singh (24) who was found to have concealed 2.040 kilograms of charas in his backpack. The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at around Rs 35 lakh in the international drug market.

Singh’s interrogation led to the arrest of his partner-in-crime identified as Shravan Gupta (38). Both the drug-peddlers are residents of Nallasopara. After rounds of sustained interrogation, the duo revealed the name of the supplier as Baliram alias Bali.

After getting information about the seizure, the Navghar police intensified vigil and activated their core informer network in and around the region to track Bali.

“Based on a tip-off, we apprehended Baliram Bageshwar Yadav (33) from the Phatak Road area of Bhayandar (east) and handed him over to the NCB which is conducting investigations into the case.” confirmed Patil.

Bali who is a native of Dighara Somali located in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh used to stay with his brother in Bhayandar. The police suspect that Bali procured the contraband from Nepal and handed it over to Singh for delivery to Gupta.

The NCB is trying to trace the source and destination of the contraband.