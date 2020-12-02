About 35% of Mumbai Trans Harbor Sealink project cost spent so far

About 35.29 per cent of financial progress out of total project cost of worth Rs 17,843 crore in Mumbai Trans Harbor Sealink (MTHL) also called as Sewri Navha Seva has been attained until November 2020, informed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The total project cost includes construction cost, price escalation, cost of land, acquisition, consultancy fee, administrative cost, taxes etc.

The total length of the sealink is 22 km (about 16.5 km Sea Bridge + about 5.5 km viaduct on land) comprising 3+3 lane + emergency lane on each carriageway. The sealink will have three interchanges; One at Sewri on Mumbai side, second at Shivaji Nagar & third at Chirle on Navi Mumbai side.

The MMRDA is the nodal agency appointed to take care of project related works by the Maharashtra Government. This project is being implemented with official development assistance (ODA) loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Tranche-I of the loan amounting to JPY 144,795 million was signed between JICA and MMRDA on March 31, 2017 with MMRDA as the direct borrower of the loan. While Tranche-II of the loan amounting to JPY 66,909 million was signed between JICA and MMRDA on March 27, 2020 with MMRDA as the direct borrower of the loan.

The general consultant for the project is AECOM-PADECO-DAR-T.Y.LIN (Consortium). The project was started on March 23, 2018 and the expected date of completion of the project is September 2022, as per the MMRDA.

To meet the set timeline of the project it has been divided the project work into different packages. Package 1 is with L&T - IHI consortium and the contract value is of Rs 7637 crore, it includes 10.380 km of civil work. Similarly, the Package 2 is with DAEWOO E&C - TATA Projects JV and the contract value is of Rs 5612 crore, it includes 10.380 km to 18.187km of civil bridge work. And Package 3 is with L&T and the contract value is of Rs 1013 crore and the civil work includes 18.187 km to 21.800 km of sealink work. While Package 4 is for Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

Furthermore, according to the progress report with the MMRDA as on November 2020, 1,292 pile foundation work, 281 pier, 1,355 pre-cast segment, 198 pier cap work has been done among other project construction works. The construction of this bridge is generating employment of 1,15,419 man-months, informed the MMRDA.