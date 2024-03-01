Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Bodyguard’s Lawyer Raises Concerns About Investigation

Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook live |

The lawyer for one of the people arrested in connection with the murder of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar argued his bail application before the sessions court on Thursday and raised serious concerns about the role of the investigation agency in the case.

Bodyguard’s Lawyer Raises Concerns About Investigation

Shambhu Jha, Amarendra Mishra’s lawyer, claimed that his client’s only fault was that he had failed to declare his firearm when he came to Mumbai.

Amarendra Mishra was the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, who allegedly shot dead Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live! event earlier this month before killing himself. The gun used by Noronha allegedly belonged to Mishra.

Jha argued that his client could not be charged with Section 29B of the Arms Act (punishment for knowingly purchasing arms, etc., from unlicensed person or for delivering arms, etc, to person not entitled to possess the same).

The opposition lawyer sought time to file a reply. The intervenor appearing on behalf of Ghosalkar also requested time to argue the case, and the investigation officer was not present. The matter was adjourned to March 2.