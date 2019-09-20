Aarey issue sets off 'Star Wars' on Twitter

Mumbai: A 'star wars' of sorts has broken out in Bollywood over the government decision to fell 2,000-plus trees in the city's last remaining green lung, Aarey Colony, for the construction of the Metro 3 carshed.

Days after actor Amitabh Bachchan and 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar threw their hats into the ring, in favour of the metro, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dia Mirza took to Twitter on Thursday, urging Twitterati to support Aarey through a #GlobalClimateStrikeIndia campaign.

The two actors have not only protested the government decision to raze trees to build a metro carshed at Aarey, they have also spoken against the destruction of green cover for real estate development in Gurgaon and Mumbai.

On Thursday, both actors tweeted, "Aarey Forest in Mumbai, Aravalli hills in Gurgaon, the Bullet Train project, destroying green cover for development is going to have devastating consequences. It's time we strike back. Join the #GlobalClimateStrikeIndia in your city from Sep 20-27. #ChangeIsComing".

There were some who spoke in support. @kumarshashwat97 expressed "Thanks for supporting this noble cause. Finally listening a sane voice from Bollywood industry where artists have sold their souls in the hand of politicians." But this did not go down well with many.