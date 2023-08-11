AAP Navi Mumbai Launches Peaceful Protest At Digha Ward Of NMMC Over Pending Civic Issues

The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP carried out a peaceful protest on Thursday at the Digha ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) against the pending civic issues. Large number of people gathered there and participated in the protest along with slogans and banners to draw the attention of authorities.

Here's what AAP has to say about the staged protest

Santoshbhau Kedare, president of the Youth wing of AAP Navi Mumbai was noted of constantly putting forth common people's problems to the civic administration through representations. However, over the period, the party noticed the civic administration has been ignoring them. Therefore, "Keeping in mind the sentiments of the locals, team AAP Digha, is compelled to stage a protest at the H Division office,” the party leader told media.

It is said that a large section of common people are deprived of their rights and entitlements in the various wards of the Digha node of Navi Mumbai.

Kedare pointed out that the situation of the schools under Digha H Division is very critical. "Schools are being run in commercial premises, where there are serious problems of rain seepage and ventilation," he said while urging that the administration should take cognizance of this and the concerned officials should review both the geographical situation and the educational situation of the school and coordinate between the parents and teachers to make arrangements that will help in raising the standard of education.

More agitations in future?

The election of NMMC has been pending since 2020. It is now noted that the absence of elected representatives is allegedly leading to lack of accountability in the administration. "They 'deliberately' ignore real civic issues. If these issues are not resolved in the near future, there will be a stronger agitation than this," Kedare added.

