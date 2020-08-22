AAP calls BMC's infra budget passage in just 5 mins a dud; says '50% of budgetary outlay lapses year after year'

AAP even alleged that BMC had poor standards of public service delivery and corruption at every public interface of the BMC.

"The AAP Govt in Delhi has demonstrated that honest politics can deliver tangible good governance, be it healthcare, education, electricity, water, or infrastructure."

AAP further says the BMC has been ruled by the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for 25 years till 2017, and by the Shiv Sena for the last 3 years with the Congress in opposition to the BMC and alliance in the state govt. "That's 28 years of monumental misgovernance that Mumbaikars are sick and tired of."

"The only role that elected municipal councilors seem to play is allocating budgets and dispensing contracts to favoured contractors, instead of actually working for the city and solving citizens' grievances," AAP says.