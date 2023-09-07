AAP Advocates ‘One National, One Education’ Instead Of ‘One Nation, One Election’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) | File

The Navi Mumbai Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) advocated “One National, One Education” instead of One Nation One Election. The party on the occasion of Teacher's Day on September 5 sent postcards with this message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party says that it is important that we have "One Nation - One Education," at a function held in Vashi. During the function, they also paid tribute to teachers from municipal schools with floral arrangements.

Shyambhau Kadam, the AAP Navi Mumbai President said,"Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP Government in Delhi has laid the groundwork for excellent and free government education and healthcare. A wave of dedicated and honest activists is emerging nationwide, determined to expand this educational and healthcare revolution. Navi Mumbai is no exception. Team AAP Navi Mumbai sent postcards bearing the message 'One Nation - One Education - One Healthcare - Free Education - Free Healthcare,' in contrast to the current ruling party's 'One Nation - One Election' slogan. This message is rooted in the fact that our constitution grants every citizen the right to free education and healthcare."

Several prominent AAP members graced the event, including Navi Mumbai Vice President Preeti Shindekar, Airoli Assembly Speaker Devram Suryavanshi, Vice President Milind Tambe, Joint Secretary Neena Johri, Joint Secretary Mahadev Gaikwad, Youth Leader Chinmay Gode, Airoli Node Women President Arti Sonawane, Koparkhairane Ward President Aarti Shah, and Airoli Ward President Gayatri Tambe.

