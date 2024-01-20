Aaditya Thackeray Voices Concern Over Mumbai's Air Quality Ahead of Tata Marathon: 'I Worry For All The Marathoners' |

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray has expressed deep concern over the escalating air pollution in Mumbai, directing his criticism towards the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Thackeray, known for his environmental advocacy, emphasized the potential health hazards posed by the current air quality, particularly for participants in the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Thackeray's comments came against the backdrop of the city's rising pollution levels. Mumbai has been reeling under dense smog during these winter days. Opposition and environmentalists have raised the issue, alleging that the government is incapable of handling air pollution issues. On the other hand, the BMC has been assuring citizens about taking all possible efforts to tackle the issue.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray voiced his concerns about the well-being of marathon participants given the alarming air pollution levels. Expressing his concerns, he said, "Seeing the air quality today, I worry for all the marathoners who will run tomorrow in the Tata Mumbai Marathon." Thackeray stressed on the significance of cleaner air for the well-being of runners, reminiscent of the favorable conditions experienced in the past two days.

Seeing the air quality today, I worry for all the marathoners who will run tomorrow in the @TataMumMarathon



I pray that we have cleaner air like the past 2 days.. which was clearly a miracle.



To all those running, please ask those present from the illegal regime who will come… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 20, 2024

Government's Silence On Pollution Issues

Turning his attention to the authorities, Thackeray called on participants to question the government officials present during the marathon's flag-off. He highlighted the silence and inaction of the government, especially the Municipal Commissioner of BMC, regarding the persistent air pollution issues faced by Mumbaikars over the past year. Thackeray urged individuals to seek answers about the government's failure to address the pleas of lakhs of citizens and its leniency towards builders and contractors who contribute to environmental degradation.

Thackeray further encouraged participants to seize the opportunity during the marathon and question the Municipal Commissioner about his stance on the government's role in permitting pollution-causing activities. He emphasized that it's a rare chance to confront officials who often evade public inquiries. Thackeray concluded by declaring the cause as significant, urging Mumbaikars to demand accountability from those responsible for the city's environmental well-being.

About Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024

The latest edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon is scheduled for January 21, Sunday. More than 56,000 participants have registered for the marathon, which will begin from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

"Mumbai is very much similar to London with the kind of structures that we have. This is another attraction for all the participants who are coming from all over the world to participate. I welcome the event and we are there to extend our help. Our honourable CM and Deputy CM will be coming personally for the event. We are all for the slogan #HarDil Mumbai which is in the hearts of Mumbaikars and Indians," Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on January 11 abut the Marathon.