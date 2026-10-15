Aaditya Thackeray Slams Centre Over 'Leave India' Notice To Imran Khan, Asks If Mere Presence At Protest Is A Crime |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday criticised the the Union government after the Mumbai Police issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, directing him to leave India by October 28.

The notice was issued following Khan’s participation in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Thackeray questions action against Khan

Referring to reports that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody after being detained during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Thackeray took to X to criticise the Centre. He noted that shortly after the CJP leaders were sent to preventive custody, Imran Khan, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was also served a notice by the government to leave the country.

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“His crime: going to August Kranti Maidan, while the regime brutally picked up citizens, at a peaceful protest called by the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi,” Thackeray wrote.

Protest at August Kranti Maidan

Tushar Gandhi had called for a CJP solidarity protest on August 10 at August Kranti Maidan in Grant Road against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

However, Mumbai Police detained several protesters who attempted to demonstrate at the venue.

Allegations of vote theft and rigging

Thackeray further said on X that the protest was aimed at demanding accountability from the Election Commission over allegations of vote theft and election rigging.

“Basically, under this regime, unlike under any other real democratic government around the free world, even holding your national flag, or simply being present at a peaceful demonstration asking for accountability is a crime worth jail!” he wrote in his post.

Imran Khan to approach Bombay High Court

Khan is set to approach the Bombay High Court challenging the police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 over his alleged violation of immigration laws by participating in a protest in Mumbai.

The 43-year-old actor, a US citizen and OCI cardholder, is expected to file a petition by Friday or next Monday.

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