Aaditya Thackeray Says Party To Offer Free Legal Aid To Those Facing FIRs, Detention Notices Over NEET Paper Leak Protests

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. |

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday stated that the party is extending its support to those who have received alleged illegal detention notices or FIRs following their participation in the nationwide movement over the alleged NEET paper leak.

UBT offers legal assistance

Speaking to the media, Thackeray stated that the demonstrations held over the past 10–12 days to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were peaceful, while some protests later turned violent following the alleged lathi-charge and detention of protesters at multiple places across the country.

VIDEO | Mumbai: "Over the past 10-12 days, the nationwide movement demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has awakened the country. Most protests were peaceful, while the violence, lathi-charge and detentions came from the government. We will provide… pic.twitter.com/gdlCCUGjq2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

Expressing the party’s support for those who have received, or may receive, such notices, Thackeray said, “We will provide free legal assistance to anyone in Maharashtra who faced FIRs, notices or alleged illegal detention during the protests."

Investigation into protest cases

The assurance from Shiv Sena (UBT) comes after several detention notices and FIRs were reportedly issued in multiple states following the participation of students, youths and citizens in the nationwide movement over the alleged NEET paper leak. Reports state that participants are accused of breaching law and order during the protests.

According to the latest reports, Shivaji Park Police has intensified their investigation into 17 FIRs registered in connection with the CJP protest and have begun taking direct action against the accused. The investigations follow allegations that protesters breached law and order during the movement. As part of the ongoing probe, notices are being served to the accused, directing them to appear before the police.

Each case is being investigated independently by the officials. CCTV footage and other evidence are also being examined as part of the investigation. All cases related to the CJP protest remain under investigation, with officials stating that, if required, stricter legal action may be initiated against the accused for allegedly violating the law during the movement.