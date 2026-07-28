Mumbai Crackdown: Shivaji Park Police Intensify Investigation Into 17 FIRs Linked To CJP Protest, Summon Accused For Questioning | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park Police have intensified their investigation into 17 FIRs registered in connection with the CJP protest and have begun taking direct action against the accused. As part of the probe, the police have started summoning the accused to the police station and recording their statements.

According to sources, the Shivaji Park Police had registered multiple cases after law and order issues allegedly arose at various locations during the protest. As part of the ongoing investigation, notices are being served to the accused, directing them to appear before the police. Those who appear are being questioned in detail, while investigators are also examining available evidence, CCTV footage, and other technical material.

Sources said each case is being investigated independently, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence gathered during the probe. If required, stricter action may also be initiated against the accused. The investigation into all cases related to the CJP protest is underway, and action will be taken in accordance with the law against those found responsible for disturbing law and order, sources added.