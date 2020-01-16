Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi: After skipping the opposition meet, the Shiv Sena in a bid to pacify the Congress leadership has sent Aaditya Thackeray, a minister in Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, to New Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Before meeting Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning, Aaditya Thackeray had met Ahmed Patel on Tuesday evening at his residence and discussed the issues related to coalition politics in the state.

This is the first meeting between the two scions after the formation of the government in Maharashtra where Congress is a junior partner in the government.

It is learnt that both the leaders discussed the current political situation and Aaditya Thackeray told Rahul Gandhi about the welfare work initiated by the government.

The former Congress president discussed the issue of CAA and NPR and its ramifications with Aaditya Thackeray, said a source.

The Shiv Sena did not turn up for the opposition meet which made Congress and the NCP uncomfortable, however, the sources say that the message could not be communicated to the Sena on time, downplaying the absence of Sena leaders.