A Wider, Better Dadar Station In The Offing For Mumbaikars

Mumbai: To alleviate chronic congestion at Dadar Station, one of Mumbai's busiest suburban rail hubs, Central Railway (CR) has decided to relocate 12 pairs of slow local trains from Dadar to Parel Station starting on September 15. Dadar, considered one of Central Railway Mumbai division's busiest stations with a staggering daily footfall of approximately 2.5 Lakh, is poised for significant changes.

As part of the initiative, platform number one at Dadar, primarily serving slow local services heading towards Kalyan, will be widened from its current width of 7 meters to 10.5 meters, enhancing crowd management. This enhancement, expected to cost Rs 1 crore, is projected to be completed within two months.

New escalators and FOBs also in the plan

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, explained that the widened platform will also facilitate the installation of new escalators and the expansion of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) staircases.

"In an effort to optimize passenger flow, platform number two at Dadar will be eliminated to accommodate travelers using down slow local trains heading towards Kalyan. This change will enable the extension of 12 pairs of trains that currently originate or terminate at Dadar to Parel," said a senior CR officer.

Furthermore, Central Railway is exploring the possibility of converting platform number four into a double discharge platform. This transformation will offer passengers the choice to board and disembark from down fast local services heading towards Kalyan, as well as several long-distance trains currently using platform number four.

"To create additional space for the smooth dispersal of passengers, Central Railway is also considering relocating certain structures and stalls currently situated on the platforms," said an official.

"Central Railway's proactive measures aim to ease congestion and enhance commuter experiences at these crucial Mumbai stations, ultimately facilitating smoother rail travel for millions of passengers daily," added an official.

Parel station, emerging as a new railway hub, witnesses a daily footfall of 35,000. The area has evolved into a thriving business hub, attracting corporate offices. Starting from September 15, the number of originating and terminating local trains at Parel will increase to 34 pairs, with the total number of local trains rising to 540, reflecting the growing importance of this station.

Pointers:

Number of local trains currently handled at Dadar - 810

Number of local trains currently handled at Parel - 516

Daily average footfalls at Dadar - 2.5 lakhs

Daily average footfalls at Parel - 35,000

Number of originating/terminating local trains from/at Dadar - 24 pairs

Number of originating/terminating local trains from/at Parel - 22 pairs

Details of local trains to be shifted from Dadar to Parel from September 15th:

Thane-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 08:07 am will run up to Parel arriving at 08:13 am and will depart Parel at 08:17 am for Kalyan.

Titwala-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 09:37 am will run up to Parel arriving at 09:40 am and will depart Parel at 09:42 am for Kalyan.

Kalyan-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 12:55 noon will run up to Parel arriving at 12:58 noon and will depart Parel at 1:01 pm for Kalyan.

Thane-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 5:51 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 5:54 pm and will depart Parel at 5:56 pm for Dombivali.

Thane-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 6:10 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 6:13 pm and will depart Parel at 6:15 pm for Kalyan.

Dombivali-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 6:35 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 6:38 pm and will depart Parel at 6:40 pm for Kalyan.

Thane-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 7:03 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 7:06 pm and will depart Parel at 7:08 pm for Kalyan.

Dombivali-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 7:39 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 7:42 pm and will depart Parel at 7:44 pm for Dombivali.

Thane-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 7:49 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 7:52 pm and will depart Parel at 7:54 pm for Thane.

Kalyan-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 8:20 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 8:23 pm and will depart Parel at 8:25 pm for Kalyan.

Thane-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 10:20 pm will run up to Parel arriving at 10:23 pm and will depart Parel at 10:25 pm for Thane.

Kalyan-Dadar arriving at Dadar at 00:26 am will run up to Parel arriving at 00:30 am and will depart Parel at 00:34 am for Thane.

