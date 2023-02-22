A season of fasting, friendliness & sharing: Christians celebrate 40-day Lent period Ash Wednesday

representative pic

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Alphi D’Souza, who normally likes to have a hearty non-vegetarian meal, stuck to having only ‘plain dal and rice’. “I am not too much into fasting or praying but I chose simple food today. The idea was to live austerely,” said D’Souza to mark Ash Wednesday, the first day of the 40-day Lent period during which Christians fast, pray and do penance.

Lent helps focus on God: Fr. Nigel Barrett

“Lent helps individuals focus on God and make course corrections to become better human beings. It culminates in Easter, in which we acknowledge the passion of death and resurrection of Jesus,” explained Fr. Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay.

On Wednesday, early morning, many like D’Souza went to church and attended a special mass that marks the beginning of the Lent period. “The priest applied ash on my forehead and recited words ‘Dust art thou, and Dust you will return to’, reminding us of being mere mortals,” said D’Souza.

During this period, people also don’t smoke or drink. Some try to not watch entertainment serials, use mobile phones or look for other forms of entertainment. Some said that the Pope had said that giving up drinking is not the only form of penance and one could try to do away with anger, hatred and unfriendliness.

“Fasting is not just vegetarian food and not eating at certain hours. It’s also helping people by giving food and shelter. Don’t sin and lead a spiritual life and be one with another. As a mark of friendliness, we try to be friends with parents and children of families where children are into smoking or do not listen to their parents, watch porn, take drugs or fight,” said Elizabeth D'Souza.

