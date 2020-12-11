A beautiful answer to debris menace in Bandra

In an attempt to stop dumping of illegal debris, local public representatives, residents and civic officials of H West ward in Bandra West have now decided to beautify the areas where debris and solid waste were being dumped regularly by miscreants.

Residents living in the areas like Chapel Road, St. Peter's Road and Waroda Road have complained about dumping of debris and garbage at public spaces since November. Local corporators and members of Advanced Locality Management (ALM) groups have also took up this issue with the authorities. However, miscreants couldn't be caught. On the first week of December the solid waste department of local ward office had deployed marshals to catch the miscreants.

Now, keeping in mind the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities, the civic officials and public representatives have identified three spots in the Bandra West area which will be transformed into gardens and selfie points in the next few weeks.

"Unless we beautify these spots, the problem of debris dumping won't stop permanently. We want to make these places visually appealing so that miscreants can think twice before coming out and dumping the garbage in these spots" Mario Fishery, local ALM member told FPJ.

Currently, one spot at St. Peter's Road and two spots at Waroda Road have been identified by civic officials. Fishery stated that local BMC officials have also expressed their interest in transforming one of these spots into a mini garden.

"We are planning to paint these places with themes of various Hindi films we are also talks with various other stake holders regarding installations of various murals. The problem of garbage dumping will automatically stop, once people are seeing visiting these spots and clicking selfie," Fishery added.

Local Congress corporator, Asif Zakaria stated that this is a small step towards making the area garbage-free.

Local ward officials informed, they have spoken regarding this matter with the representatives. However, their main challenge is still about convincing people to not dump solid waste on roadsides and pavements.

"Since the past few weeks our marshals have been informing people regarding the timings of garbage collecting trucks. The marshals also went door to door and tried to convince people for not dumping garbage on roads" said an official.