A battle that we fought together, corona warrior says she is better in so many ways

But somehow, I made it through this tough period and feel the experience has made me stronger mentally, and a more compassionate human being" said Devkule.

"The doctors kept motivating us, as did the ward boys and nurses, who kept reminding us this is not a disease but a battle where we all need to fight together," she recalled.

Devkule resides in the congested locality of Santoshi Mata Nagar at Sahar, with her 32-year-old son, Vivek, and daughter-in-law. After she was found positive, her family was put under isolation. Many of her neighbours were also home-quarantined by civic authorities.

The Devkules had to face flak from neighbours for being 'carriers' of the contagion. Vivek Devkule attributes this behaviour to the lack of awareness about the disease in their neighbourhood. "At the beginning, people in our locality blamed us for being carriers of the virus.

This was very upsetting and tested our mettle. But we emerged stronger after the ordeal," he said. Vivek recalls how he and his wife could not visit his mother. So, they kept in touch through their mobile phones, often video-calling each other.

"My wife and I were home while my mother was in hospital. We were not permitted to visit her and kept worrying about her plight. We couldn't see her in person, and this was especially troubling, given all the negativity around us," he said.

"However, the doctors and ward officers kept us informed. The medical officers of the BMC also updated us about her health, and we feel really lucky that she was able to make it," recalls Vivek. A ground staffer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Vivek and his wife who is a nurse, are to remain in quarantine until April 30.

K-East Congress corporator Jagdish Amin has kept the family under close surveillance and frequently checks on them. "I am personally keeping track of all the families in my ward which have positive cases. We are providing them with essential commodities like food, water and medical kits," said Amin.