92 Lakh E-Challans Issued In Maharashtra, Half Still Unpaid | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s transport department has issued 92 lakh e-challans for traffic violations, but nearly 50 lakh remain unpaid, exposing a major gap between fast digital enforcement and weak recovery systems. So far, only 42 lakh cases have been settled, generating ₹1,883.24 crore in fines, while dues worth ₹1,212.86 crore are still pending.

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The department has ramped up action using radar-fitted interceptor vehicles and 251 Vayu Veg squads across the state. Offences such as speeding, signal jumping, no helmet and no seatbelt are being captured through digital systems, reducing physical checks and improving transparency. However, officials admit that recovery is lagging due to delayed notice delivery, errors in vehicle registration details, and fines being issued to previous owners where ownership transfer records are not updated.

Another major concern is the lack of an effective system to dispute challans, leading to long pendency. Many motorists either challenge the fines or ignore them altogether, while some get challans cancelled after follow-ups. With nearly half the challans still unpaid, the department now faces pressure to fix backend issues including timely notification, proper data management, and a smoother grievance redressal system to make the e-challan drive truly effective.

Box

Total e-challans issued: 92 lakh

Cases settled: 42 lakh

Pending challans: 50 lakh

Revenue collected: ₹1,883.24 crore

Pending dues: ₹1,212.86 crore