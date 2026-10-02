'90 dB At 11 PM': Khar West Residents To Protest Late-Night Pub Nuisance, Cite Loud Music, Traffic Chaos & Public Disorder | File photo

Mumbai: Residents of 3rd, 4th and 5th Roads in Khar West will hold a protest gathering on Saturday against what they allege is a growing late-night nuisance caused by pubs and restaurants in the residential neighbourhood, citing loud music, traffic congestion, parking problems and public nuisance.

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The residents have also recorded noise levels in the area to substantiate their concerns. In one instance, the sound level reportedly touched 90 decibels around 11.10pm, while the average ambient noise was recorded at 67 decibels. Residents said this was significantly above the prescribed night-time limit of 45 decibels for residential areas between 10pm and 6am.

The residents have launched an online petition seeking better monitoring in areas that receive recurring complaints, besides dedicated channels to report and follow up on repeated violations.

Furkan Shaikh, a resident, said the shortage of parking space often resulted in vehicles blocking building entrances. “People coming out of the pubs create chaos and there have been instances of drinks entering the building compounds,” he said.

Amar Raheja, a resident of a building bordered by SV Road and 5th Road, said autorickshaws parked on both sides of the road compounded the problem. “Drivers have been seen urinating in the open and there are young people indulging in obscene behaviour. While the restaurant crowds are a problem on weekend nights, the autorickshaws are a perpetual problem,” he said.

Residents also complained about loud music from pubs, saying it was particularly disruptive to elderly people, children and those who are unwell.

“There are multiple pubs on the roads and while we have no problem with their right to conduct business, we want them to obey noise rules. There are people shouting, drinking and making rude comments at passersby. Music is being played at very high volumes,” said Preeti Chokshi, a former resident who continues to have an office in the area.

Jigyasa Chabria, another resident, said the constant traffic, overcrowding and noise were affecting the quality of life in the neighbourhood. “Children need a peaceful environment to study, while patients and senior citizens need a calm and safe atmosphere. The entire lane is packed with cars, and the situation becomes particularly worse on weekends,” she said.

Shaikh alleged that police response to complaints had not been adequate. “If we call the police helpline at 1.30am, the police arrived only at 2.30am. We have met the police and though we have been promised action, the problem continues,” he said.

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Santosh Kate, senior inspector of Khar police station, said the police were aware of the concerns and were taking steps to manage the situation.

“There are restaurants here and there is valet parking. Customers have to wait for five to 10 minutes before they can get into cars and autorickshaws. We are managing it. Residents have met us to complain about the problem. It will be cleared,” said Kate.

Residents said their proposed October 3 gathering was not aimed at shutting down or targeting any business. “This is not against any business or individual. It is about finding a responsible balance between commercial activity and the quality of life of those who call Khar West home,” they said.

Chokshi suggested that pubs deploy a staff member outside their premises to manage customers as they leave, particularly at night, to prevent disorder and minimise the impact on residents.