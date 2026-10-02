Mumbai Demolition Drive: BMC’s Action Against 39,111 Unauthorised Structures Above 14 Feet Faces Political Roadblock | FP photo

Mumbai: After political parties strongly objected to the proposed drive against unauthorised structures in slum areas exceeding 14 feet in height, the demolition drive was never carried out. However, there was no formal announcement withdrawing the proposal. As a result, confusion persisted among civic officials on Thursday, with officials unsure whether to proceed with action, as no specific orders had been issued.

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What was announced on September 19 as a three-month safety crackdown targeting 39,111 structures across the city appeared to unravel at the starting line on Thursday. Despite the administration citing structural risks and recent tragedies such as the Kurla landslide and Mankhurd building collapse, its own machinery appeared reluctant to proceed, leaving the status of the October 1 drive unclear.

The civic administration's proposed demolition drive appears to have hit a political roadblock, with corporators and delegations from the BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) pressing Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to withdraw the plan. The political representatives along the party lines met Bhide and sought an immediate halt to the proposed action. After which the drive was rolled back, but the administration has yet to issue any formal communication, said sources.

The resulting ambiguity has now filtered down to the officials expected to execute the drive. Senior civic officials said they had been informed about the proposed special action but had received no subsequent instructions. No large-scale demolition drive was carried out across the city on Thursday. For now, officials say routine action will continue, even as uncertainty persists over whether the controversial special drive has been shelved, deferred or remains in force.