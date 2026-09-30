Mumbai Demolition Drive: UN Intervention Sought Over BMC’s Plan To Demolish Slums Above 14 Feet

A three-month BMC drive against unauthorised slum structures 14 feet or taller has triggered opposition in Mumbai | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan)

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed three-month demolition drive targeting slum structures exceeding 14 feet in height has escalated into an international human rights issue, with activists appealing directly to the United Nations.

UN Appeal Over Demolition Drive

Though political pushback makes execution unlikely, the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society has submitted a representation to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The plea highlights that the planned action—scheduled from October 1 to December 31—threatens roughly 39,111 households across Mumbai, with 31,227 concentrated in the eastern suburbs, particularly M-East Ward.

In the submission, society president Faiyaz Alam Shaikh argued that enforcing height limits mechanically, without structure-specific technical evaluations or inquiries, violates constitutional rights to life and shelter under Articles 14 and 21, as well as Article 11(1) of the UN’s International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The group urged the UN Special Rapporteur to press Indian authorities to suspend the drive, ensure due process, and mandate rehabilitation.

BMC Guidelines And Political Pushback

The dispute follows the civic body’s September 19 announcement enforcing administrative guidelines from a 2002 Government Resolution and 2002–03 municipal circulars. Residents were directed to carry out self-demolition or face forced eviction.

Meanwhile, political resistance to the move has mounted. BMC Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said that similar notices were issued thrice in the past.

Calling it a ruse to shield officials from judicial scrutiny over fatal structural collapses, Khankar said that the notice has created widespread panic among poor citizens residing in informal settlements.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh accused the ruling alliance of betraying citizens, pointing out that political leaders had previously supported protecting structures up to 18 feet.

"The civic body's drive could render at least 1.5 lakh poor residents homeless. While the government aggressively promotes Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, it is simultaneously razing informal homes," Shaikh charged.

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In Numbers

2,23,150: Total number of slum structures within BMC’s jurisdiction.

39,111: Structures exceeding 14 feet height limit.

31,227: Structures in Govandi's M-East Ward.

1.5 lakh: Estimated number of vulnerable residents facing potential displacement.

Oct 1 – Dec 31: The three-month window designated by the civic body to execute forced clearances.

18 feet: Height threshold previously backed for protection by ruling alliance leaders before the sudden notice.

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