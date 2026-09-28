Mumbai: BMC’s 14-Foot Slum Action Triggers Political Storm Ahead Of October 1 Drive

Political parties and BMC corporators have opposed the proposed action against unauthorised slum structures ahead of the civic drive | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The BMC’s proposed action against unauthorised slum structures exceeding 14 feet triggered a political storm on Monday, with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) delegations meeting Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and demanding withdrawal of the move.

This was followed by a marathon debate in the BMC General Body meeting, where corporators across party lines objected to being left to face their constituents over a decision they said was taken without consulting elected representatives.

Congress Seeks Due Process

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and party corporators questioned BMC’s shift from protecting slum structures up to 18 feet to targeting those above 14 feet. While saying she did not support dangerous or illegal structures, Gaikwad demanded due process and rehabilitation before demolition, citing Supreme Court guidelines.

She also urged BMC to use SRA, MHADA, PAP and cluster redevelopment schemes to rehabilitate eligible families, and alleged that development norms were applied more strictly to the poor while being relaxed for affluent sections, builders and industrialists.

BMC Opposition Leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Kishori Pednekar demanded verification of slum dwellers’ eligibility under the 2011 or latest cut-off date, followed by rehabilitation before any action.

She also sought an urgent all-party meeting and warned that demolition of even a single slum structure on October 1 would trigger a citywide agitation and “lock the ward offices” protest.

General Body Meeting Adjourned

The debate continued for more than five hours, with Mayor Ritu Tawde warning that the decision could be overturned if elected representatives were not taken into confidence.

“Despite calling for the meeting, the commissioner has not attended. If the administration does not want to take us into confidence, we will overturn the decision,” she said.

Following her remarks and an adjournment motion moved by Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar, the BMC General Body meeting was adjourned without transacting any business.

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The BMC had announced a drive against 39,111 unauthorised structures exceeding 14 feet across Mumbai and its suburbs from October 1 to December 31, putting thousands of structures under the civic body’s scanner.

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