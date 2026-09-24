Mumbai: BMC’s 14-Ft Slum Crackdown Faces Cross-Party Opposition, Corporators Demand Consultation Before Action

Corporators have sought a review of the BMC’s proposed action against unauthorised slum structures exceeding the 14-foot height limit | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The BMC’s proposed action against unauthorised constructions in slum areas exceeding 14 feet has exposed an apparent contradiction in the stand taken by corporators across party lines.

While the civic administration is seeking to act against unauthorised structures, elected representatives have united to demand that the proposed action be withdrawn.

During a discussion in the BMC Standing Committee on Wednesday, corporators insisted that the proposal first be placed before the group leaders’ meeting for discussion before the administration takes any action. Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the civic administration to explain its position at the next meeting.

Corporators Oppose Proposed Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse said residents of Versova’s gaothan area had approached him after hearing about the move. AIMIM corporator Jamir Kureshi warned, “We have come here with the blessings of voters, and if they are facing difficulties, we will not tolerate it,” and demanded that slum constructions be permitted up to 24 feet.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi hit out at the BJP over its manifesto promise of 40 lakh houses, saying, “It should keep its promise.” He demanded a survey of slum areas and a rehabilitation scheme, while calling on the BMC to withdraw the proposed action.

Calls For Clear Construction Rules

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole struck a cautious note, urging the BMC to frame a clear SOP on the maximum permissible construction height in slum areas, pointing out that structures in some pockets have already exceeded 24 feet.

Ghole also said the possibility of undocumented Bangladeshi migrants being sheltered in such structures cannot be ruled out, and called for proper verification before allowing further construction.

Leader of the House and BJP group leader Ganesh Khankar, meanwhile, questioned the BMC’s enforcement record. “Who will take responsibility for the rampant rise in unauthorised construction? Had civic officials acted in time, these slums would not have expanded,” he said, adding that the issue was raised with Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday.

Shinde Seeks Consultation Before Action

Shinde adopted a firm stand, saying Mumbai cannot be allowed to witness unchecked slum and unauthorised construction. He said construction over nullahs cannot be permitted in the name of “humanity”, especially as multi-storey hutments and rented upper floors are emerging.

Shinde said gaothan areas need a separate approach and insisted that elected representatives be consulted before any action. “We are all together on this. Talk to us first,” he said, seeking that the commissioner’s explanation be kept pending until consultations are held.

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The BMC is set to intensify its demolition drive against 39,111 unauthorised structures exceeding 14 feet across Mumbai and its suburbs from October 1 to December 31, putting thousands of structures under the civic body’s scanner.

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