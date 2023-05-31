9 Years of BJP Govt: Party plans 30-day nationwide outreach | Representative Image

The BJP will reach out to 80 crore people over the next month to inform them about the Modi government’s achievements over the past nine years, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said here on Tuesday. In all 227 leaders, including Union and state ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and national office bearers will tour every Lok Sabha constituency in the country, Tawde, who is currently on tour of Mumbai to review the campaign preparations, said.

The campaign will be inaugurated with a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on May 31, he added.

Campaign to kick off today

The campaign, which will begin today, has several components like rallies of beneficiaries of various schemes started during the government’s tenure, gatherings of the intellectuals, of party workers who have been working since the days of Jana Sangh.

During the campaign, Modi will address 12 rallies. National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address rallies.

He said that the party has appointed ‘online heads’ for 10 lakh voting booths across the nation and Modi will address almost two-thirds of the voters on all these booth at an online meeting on June 23.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government completed nine years in power on May 26, 2023. The government has been credited with a number of achievements, including economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs. However, it has also been criticized for its handling of issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmer protests.

The BJP came to power in 2014 with a promise of "achche din" (good days). The government has since implemented a number of policies aimed at improving the lives of Indians, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which provides financial services to the poor, and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which provides training to youth in skills that are in demand in the job market.