 Amit Shah presents BJP's report card as PM Modi govt completes 9 years in power
Modi government came into power in the year 2014 after registering a thumping victory in Lok Sabha Elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Amit Shah presents BJP's report card as PM Modi govt completes 9 years in power | File pic

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday presented the report card of BJP to mark 9 years of Modi government in India. Modi government came into power in the year 2014 after registering a thumping victory in Lok Sabha Elections.

Shah spoke on the inauguration of new Parliament building

While addressing a press conference, Shah spoke on the inauguration of the newly built Parliament building to be conducted soon. "New Parliament shows PM Modi's long term vision," said Shah while commending the prime minister's leadership and vision.

He further stated that PM Modi will be honouring all the 60,000 workers who were involved in the construction of the grand Parliament building which will be inaugurated on May 28.

Ancient relic belonging to the Chola dynasty to be placed in new Parliament building

Shah announced that an ancient relic called 'Sengol' which belonged to the legendary Chola dynasty will be placed in the new Parliament building. Speaking on the significance of the relic, Shah stated that the Sengol symbolises spirit of freedom and unbiased governance. It was passed on by the great Chola kings to their successors during their reign in India back in the 8th century.

Long lost, the relic was found in 20th century, and was handed over to then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the presence of Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1947. The relic will now it will be placed in the Parliament as a sign of honour to India's rich heritage.

article-image
