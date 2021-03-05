8,998 new Covid cases in Maharashtra; 1103 in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 8,998 new coronavirus cases pushing the cumulative case count of the state to 21,88,183, while the death toll has jumped to 52,340 after 60 fatalities were reported.

The number of cases to be reported in a single-day witnessed a slight decline as compared to Wednesday when 9,855 new cases were reported.

The state on Thursday reported 6,135 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 20,49,484. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 93.66 per cent.

The count of active cases in the state currently stands at 85,144.

Meanwhile, the cumulative case count in Mumbai jumped to 3,29,843 with 1103 new cases reported on Thursday. With 5 new fatalities, cities death toll jumped to 11,492

The growth rate in Mumbai has jumped to 0.29 percent, while the recovery rate remained at 93 per cent on Thursday. The doubling rate has further declined to 238 days

In other districts in the state, 933 people tested positive in Pune city, which took its total count to 2,12,189. With four new deaths, its toll went up to 4,583. According to the officials, the new infection cases reported in Nagpur were 904, Pimpri Chinchwad-- 492, Nashik- 224, Aurangabad 276 and Amravati 389 new cases.