86-year-old who groped schoolgirl in park convicted

Mumbai: A special court designated for sexual crimes on children on Friday sentenced an 86-year-old senior citizen to three years in jail.

The man had started speaking with the 15-year-old at a local park, where she had come for a walk with her mother and younger siblings. The girl told the court that in the morning on the day of the incident, the old man had asked her name, which school and class she studied in and whether she came to the park everyday. He had then taken her hand and kissed it. She had walked away immediately and told her mother about the incident.

In the evening, on the same day, when she visited the park again with her family and was walking at some distance from her mother because of her pace, the old man who was also walking, came before her at a dark area in the park and started kissing her and touching her inappropriately. The girl pushed him and raised an alarm. Her mother and other ladies in the park rushed to her help. The man had started apologising profusely, but the women called the police and lodged a complaint. Special Public Prosecutor Meera Choudhary said that the girl had identified the man in court.