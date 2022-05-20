85 ASI gets promotion under Assured Progress Scheme in Navi Mumbai police

A total of 85 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) of Navi Mumbai Police have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (PSI) under the Assured Progress Scheme. Following the suggestion of the steering committee, a meeting of the Navi Mumbai Establishment Board was held recently over the subject.

During the meeting, the decision was taken to promote 85 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Navi Mumbai Police as Category Sub-Inspectors. Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh congratulated all the police officers who have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector (Grade PSI).

While talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Abhijeet Shivathare informed that 85 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Navi Mumbai Police who have completed 30 years in the Police Force and served as Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police for three years have been promoted as Category Sub-Inspectors as per the assured progress plan. He also said that the list was published in the police gazette.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:30 AM IST