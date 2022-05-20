Mumbai: Man wanted in murder in Bihar arrested by city police

A 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Bihar, has been arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the city police, officials informed on Thursday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Pritkumar Singh.

According to the police, Singh, a farmer from East Champaran, had allegedly killed a family member and injured three others with a sharp weapon over a dispute in Dhanauli. The accused had been on the run after committing the crime, he said.

Singh was produced before a court, which granted him a transit remand. He was taken to Bihar and handed over to the police there, the official added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:47 AM IST